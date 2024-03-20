Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, windy, cold, flurries

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Unfortunately, this may be the first full day of Spring, but it won't feel like it. A cold front moved through last night, reinforcing more cold weather and windy conditions here in West Michigan! Temperatures were the warmest after midnight in the mid/upper 30s, and will remain only in the upper 20s/lower30s the rest of the day. Wind chills will be in the upper teens to lower 20s all day with a stiff northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday will remain cool, but there will be more sunshine. We are tracking a system that brings widespread accumulating snow on Friday, beginning in time and impacting the morning commute and continuing most of the day. Early indications are that our southern counties will see the least amount of snow of only an inch or two, but the heart of our FOX 17 viewing area (including Grand Rapids) will be on the order of 3" to 5". Six inches or more will be possible north of Grand Rapids. This will be a thick, heavy, wet consistency, so hopefully you didn't put the snow thrower away. A more active weather pattern occurs into early next week! Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. A few morning snow showers or flurries possible. Highs steady all day in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 30 to 35 mph. Winds chills in the teens and lower 20s.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Winds diminish. Lows in the teens. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Still chilly. Highs in the middle to upper 30s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow likely. Moderate to heavy at times from Grand Rapids northward. Some rain may mix in across our southern counties. 1" to 2" accumulation across our southern counties, 3" to 5" across our central counties, 6" or more north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day. Highs in the lower 40s.

