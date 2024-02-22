Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, showers along I-94

The forecast from Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Another warm day is in store today as high temperatures make the lower 50s. There's a chance of rain showers along and south of I-94 through the morning, but most locations elsewhere will remain dry. Winter air is set to return as we take a dip back to the 30s for Friday and Saturday behind a strong cold front. That said, an even bigger warm up is in the forecast to end February next week as temperatures climb to the 60s briefly! If the forecast holds, 2024 will have brought us the warmest February on record. This comes with some rain and an eventual cool down, as we ring in March and the start of Meteorological Spring. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny from Grand Rapids northward, mostly cloudy south of Grand Rapids with a chance of showers along and south of I-94. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, dry and quiet. Lows in the low/middle 30s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cooler. A few light passing snow showers or flurries possible as a strong cold front moves across the state from north to south. Highs in the middle/upper 30s. Winds northwest/north at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low/middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

