Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, humid, sct'd storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Humid conditions remain in the forecast through today, with a drier air mass arriving on Saturday and beyond. Today, we expect another round of some scattered showers/storms as our next weather system and cold front roll in. We have the chance of a few showers/storms this morning, otherwise some redevelopment is possible this afternoon and evening...especially south/east of Grand Rapids. At this time, we remain in a MARGINAL RISK for strong to severe storms (level 1 of 5) with gusty winds being the main threat. The better threat of severe weather remains in the eastern part of the state. Beginning Sunday, we will see a pattern shift to consistently drier air, sunshine, and 70s. Have a pleasant, peaceful, and safe holiday Labor Day weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong to marginally severe this afternoon, especially south/east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower/storm, otherwise decreasing clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Less humid too! Highs in the low 80s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, pleasant, less humid. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube