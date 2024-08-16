Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, humid, sct'd storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We have a slow moving area of low pressure that's going to be affecting Michigan the entire weekend. We'll see occasional rounds of rain and thunderstorms. There will be breaks in all of this, but the chances of rain will continue into Sunday. We have MARGINAL severe weather chances today! Some isolated hail or wind is possible with some of these storm cells, but anything widespread or prolonged is unlikely. There will be a break in any sort of shower or storm activity during the midday hours Friday before the chances of scattered storms increase again going into Friday evening. More scattered showers and storms will start to pop up on Saturday, especially in the afternoon. Sunday looks like the better of the weekend days with only isolated to widely scattered shower and storm chances in the afternoon. Over the course of a few days, we may see up to about an inch or so of rain. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms. Some may be strong to marginally severe. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with occasional showers and storms. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with isolated to scattered showers possible. A thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

