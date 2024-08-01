Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, humid, sct'd P.M. storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Summer heat and humidity remain in place to kick off August! We'll see temperatures in the 80s as humidity sticks around today and tomorrow with dew point temperatures hovering around 70 through early Saturday! Most of West Michigan remains in a MARGINAL RISK for isolated severe storms this afternoon and evening. That's a level 1 out of 5. Hail and wind are the primary threats, along with the risk of moderate to heavy rainfall due to all the moisture in the atmosphere. Wildfire smoke will also plague the Great Lakes, but it should remain in the upper levels of the atmosphere keeping our air quality good to moderate here at the surface. There are indications that we may start losing the oppressive humidity this weekend (through the day on Saturday) followed by cooler temperatures next week. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered showers/storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong to severe with wind, hail, and/or heavy rain. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. It will feel like lower 90s! Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Chance of showers/storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but gradually less humid though the day. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

