Today's Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A slight chance of a scattered shower remains through the morning today, otherwise some breaks in the clouds should start developing as we head through the afternoon. Highs will make the upper 50s to near 60 today. Saturday will be mostly dry, but there are indications that an upper level cut-off low will develop over the Ohio Valley and increase rain chances Saturday night through next week. We expect more cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and the chance of rain showers from time to time from Sunday through Tuesday. This low should lift out of the region by Wednesday. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as things could change. By the end of next week, sunshine returns with highs in the 70s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: A lingering light morning shower or sprinkle is possible, otherwise some late day clearing may occur. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or few sprinkles in the morning, especially south/west of Grand Rapids. Highs around 60. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s near 60.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

