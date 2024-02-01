Today's Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy

The forecast from Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We continue to monitor minor flooding issues as snow melts and area rivers rise. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect along the Grand River near Comstock Park until Sunday morning and a FLOOD WARNING is in effect along Maple River near Maple Rapids until Tuesday morning. Click here for river level status.

A weak passing cold front will deliver the chance for patchy drizzle or mist today. Otherwise, look for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. We may start Friday with some morning cloud cover, otherwise clouds will gradually break up with more sunshine on tap for this weekend. High temperatures will remain in the low/mid 40s. As for our winter warmth, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal into the first two weeks of February. The remainder of our 7-day forecast is dry. Stay informed with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some drizzle or mist possible with the passage of a cold front. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds southwest/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming variably cloudy. Lows around 30. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

