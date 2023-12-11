Today's Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A few flurries, drizzle, or patchy freezing drizzle will be possible this morning, especially west of U.S.-131. There will be a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon, but more abundant sunshine is in store Tuesday through the end of the week! Winds will continue to be breezy over the next few days as well, gusting up to 20 mph out of the west/northwest today, and 25 mph on Tuesday. The mid week sunshine will warm us back up into the mid 40s by Thursday and stay there! Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have better than average chances of above normal temperatures right before Christmas. Unless this pattern breaks down, it may be difficult to get a white Christmas, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Some early to mid morning drizzle, patchy freezing drizzle, or flake/flurries, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds northwest/southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds northwest at 10to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Breezy southwest winds.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

