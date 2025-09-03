Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, sct'd showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A strong cold front pushes through West Michigan this afternoon/early evening ushering in the chance for showers and non severe storms. A sharply cooler pattern chance will follow this front. Clouds and wind will be on the increase during the day with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening. Showers south and east of Grand Rapids will likely continue overnight. Sharply colder air will race in behind the front, with temperatures dropping to mid-October levels. That means mid 60s during the day and 40s at night! It will also be very breezy, with winds sustained at 15 mph most days and gusts up to 25 mph. The colder air will linger into the weekend, with occasional pockets of rain Thursday and again Friday with a reinforcing cold front. At this point, the weekend is looking mainly dry and cool. A HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK is in effect for high waves along the entire Lake Michigan shoreline. Swimming is not advised. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers and non severe afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of evening showers, otherwise partly/mostly cloudy. Cooler too. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and sharply cooler. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, windy, and much cooler. Scattered rain showers possible. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly dry. Slight chance shower mainly along the lakeshore. Remaining cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as chilly. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

