Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, P.M. and night showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A warm front slides into Michigan today, bringing the chance of a pop-up shower. Most of the daytime hours will be dry, warm, and partly sunny with high temperatures in the 70s. Tonight through Friday morning is our greatest chance at widespread showers and thunderstorms. There is a MARGINAL RISK for severe thunderstorms from this evening through the early overnight hours tonight. The main threats are marginally severe wind gusts around 60 mph and up to one inch size hail. Click here for more information regarding the severe weather potential. Warm air hangs around for the weekend, along with the small chance of a shower on Sunday morning as a weak cold front slides through the state. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in the evening and overnight. A MARGINAL RISK for severe thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and few thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong to marginally severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning through about midday Some late day clearing possible. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds north at 6 to 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance of early morning shower, otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

