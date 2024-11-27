Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, not as breezy

The forecast from FOX17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: More dry and quiet weather with a little sunshine is expected the next two days for decent travel conditions in Michigan. Another storm system will track into the Ohio Valley tonight and tomorrow, but will mainly stay far enough south that most of southern Lower Michigan will not experience any precipitation. This system is trending drier and weaker for southern Lower Michigan, so we don't anticipate any real impacts for us. As the system moves east on Thanksgiving Day, highs will be in the 30s. Lake effect snow sets up Thursday night through the weekend as a sharply colder pattern unfolds. Expect some snow accumulations to stick more than our first snow event, especially for locations along/west of U.S. 131! We'll have west-northwest winds, which will favor the heaviest and steadiest snows along/west of U.S. 131, and south/west of Grand Rapids. Early indications are that 2" to 5" (locally more) may fall in these areas from Thursday night into Saturday. Locations north/east of Grand Rapids will see only an inch or so. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Team for future updates on our Holiday forecast.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Not as breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain/snow showers, mainly well south of Grand Rapids as a system passes into the Ohio Valley. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flake/flurries, or a light passing snow shower in the afternoon/evening. No real daytime travel impacts! Nighttime lake effect snow develops as colder air arrives. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with lake effect snow showers likely. Steadiest and heaviest along/west of U.S. 131 and south/west of Grand Rapids. Accumulations on the order of 2" to 5" possible...especially along/west of U.S. 131 and south/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs around 30.

