Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, dry, quiet, chilly

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A quiet and chilly Tuesday is ahead, with partial sunshine and highs in the 20s. Some flurries south of I-94 are possible but will not bring any impacts. A stronger winter system is taking shape for mid-week as a low tracks out of the southern Plains with cold air and moisture. There is the potential of freezing rain Wednesday afternoon and overnight, changing to light rain and snow showers Thursday morning. The Thursday morning commute will likely be impacted, with a glaze of ice up to a tenth of an inch possible in spots. That amount could be slightly higher along/south of I-94. Friday will be a dry and quiet day, before another chance for snow showers moves in Saturday. There may also be some freezing rain with that system too. So far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 54.1" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the beginning of February. Colder air appears to be on tap later this week and into the weekend, with below average temperatures holding on through mid-February. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, chilly, perhaps a few flurries. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a widespread area of mixed precipitation developing into the evening. It may start across our southern counties by the late afternoon. Conditions could get quite slippery, with chance of light freezing rain, rain, and snow showers. Highs around 30. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Any lingering light mixed precipitation should taper off early, otherwise it will turn windy and briefly warmer with highs in the mid/upper 30s. Some afternoon clearing is possible. Winds could gust to 40/45 mph.

FRIDAY: Cold and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Chance snow showers and or some freezing rain. Highs around 30.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with highs in the mid/upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube