Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, dry, and quiet

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today and tomorrow we expect mainly dry conditions with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures push into the mid 30s today and lower 40s tomorrow to wrap up 2021. A more substantial system we have been tracking for days will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. This could bring a more significant snow to West Michigan. Several inches are possible with the heaviest occurring Saturday evening/night. The track of this system will determine snowfall amounts, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts. Since Wednesday, this system is already tracking slower and further south by at least 200 miles. That puts the bulls-eye of about six inches (or more) of accumulation around and south of the I-96 corridor.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, dry, and quiet. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds light/variable.

SATURDAY / NEW YEAR'S DAY 2022: Cloudy and breezy with snow developing in the afternoon and evening. Accumulations likely. We expect the snow to be steady to moderate at times. Preliminary amounts of 1" to 3" likely across our northern counties, with 5" to 7" possible from Grand Rapids southward. Temps falling into the 20s during the day from early morning highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Morning snow showers taper off to lake effect snow showers west of U.S. 131. Colder too with highs in the low/mid 20s.

MONDAY: Lingering morning light snow showers; otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube