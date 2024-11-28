Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, cool, snow develops tonight

The forecast from FOX17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for a mainly dry and quiet Thanksgiving day. A few light snow showers, flakes, or flurries are possible this afternoon along/west of U.S. 131, but lake effect snow develops tonight through the weekend as a sharply colder pattern unfolds. Expect some snow accumulations to stick more than our first snow event, especially for locations along/west of U.S. 131! We'll have west-northwest winds, which will favor the heaviest and steadiest snows along/west of U.S. 131, and south/west of Grand Rapids. Early indications are that 3" to 6" (locally more) may fall in these areas from Thanksgiving night into Saturday. Locations north/east of Grand Rapids will see only an inch or so. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Team for future updates on our Holiday forecast.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flakes/flurries, or a light passing snow shower in the afternoon/evening. No daytime travel impacts! Nighttime lake effect snow develops as colder air arrives. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lake effect snow likely. Steadiest and heaviest along/west of U.S. 131. 1" to 3" of accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and colder with lake effect snow showers likely. Steadiest and heaviest along/west of U.S. 131 and south/west of Grand Rapids. Accumulations on the order of 3" to 6" possible...especially along/west of U.S. 131 and south/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs around 30.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs around 30.

