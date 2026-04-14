Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, unseasonably warm, severe storms possible

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: An active week continues in West Michigan with rain and thunderstorm chances each day through Thursday. The threat for strong to severe storms is there each day as well, and West Michigan is in a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms today and tonight. There is a WEATHER READY ALERT for today and tomorrow to account for the severe weather threat. we remain is a severe weather threat also for Wednesday with a threat level 1/5. The best chance for severe storms will occur this evening and early overnight. Gusty winds and large hail are the main storm threats, in addition to heavy rain and flooding, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue Wednesday, with lesser chances on Thursday. River levels will rise again and some flooding is expected throughout the week. A Flood Watch has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo and Mecosta counties until Wednesday morning.

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT! Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, unseasonably warm and humid during the day. Chance of showers/storms this morning, then again this evening/overnight. Some may be strong/severe with wind, large hail, or an isolated tornado. Heavy heavy and extensive lightning possible in these cells too. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: WEATHER READY ALERT! Cloudy with evening/overnight storms likely. Some may be severe with large hail, gusty winds, or tornadoes. Lows around 60. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER READY ALERT! Mostly cloudy with showers/storms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe. Hail and wind are the main threats. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/storms. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and sharply colder. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

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