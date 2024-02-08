Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, unseasonably warm

The forecast from Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Get ready for a wave of warmth! Temperatures climb to the middle 50s on Thursday and Friday... nearing record high temps! Our next chance of showers arrives late Thursday into Friday. Showers will linger into Friday morning, with some sunshine returning to end the day on Friday. Keep your rain gear handy for Saturday. Additional light rain will be possible Saturday morning. Temperatures tumble this weekend and next week, back to high temperatures in the upper 30s. There will be chances of a few flurries next week, too. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably warm with late afternoon and evening rain showers. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few showers.Lows in the upper 40s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A few lingering morning showers possible, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy and windy. Near record high temperatures! Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds southwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusts to 40/45 possible.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

