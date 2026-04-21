Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, mild, chance P.M. shower

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: There is a big warm-up starting today with highs jumping into the upper 60s. We also have a slight chance of an afternoon/evening shower/storm as a cold front slides through the state. Look for more sunshine and warmth in the 70s the rest of the week! It will be a mainly dry week, but an isolated shower is possible Thursday before our main rain and thunderstorm chance late Friday evening into the overnight. At this time temperatures are expected to remain above normal for the next several days.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Slight chance of an afternoon/evening shower/storm along and south of I-96. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower/storm, otherwise becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds west/north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light/variable.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and unseasonably warm. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening and nighttime showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Early morning pre-dawn lingering showers, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

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