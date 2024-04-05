Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Partial sunshine will return today as we finally kick the pesky low pressure system out of the region that has plagued us all week. We expect more abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures on Saturday. The Detroit Tiger Home Opener is this afternoon, but will be chilly....bundle up...only in the low/mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s! Our next rain chance arrives Sunday P.M. and night. Highs next week will mainly be much warmer in the 60s. Lower 50s is normal for this time of year!

Don't forget...the SOLAR ECLIPSE occurs on Monday! Right now, the forecast calls for a 20 to 30 percent chance of a morning shower, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Grand Rapids will see 94 percent of totality, meaning 94 percent of the Sun will be covered by the Moon. This will occur from about 3:05 to 3:15 Monday afternoon, but make sure to have a plan "B" as clouds may dominate the forecast at that time. Our team of meteorologists will have tips and information all week ahead of the solar eclipse. Click here for everything you need to know.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds north at 10 - 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper20s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, but the clouds increase in the afternoon with the chance of evening / overnight rain showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY/ECLIPSE DAY: A morning shower is possible from a dying and decaying frontal system, otherwise becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

