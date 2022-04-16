Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, and cold

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Factoring in the wind, the feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s today. Temperatures stay cooler through Easter weekend, with highs only in the 40s featuring some sunshine! Overall, it will be a quiet weekend. We're tracking our next weather system which arrives on Monday. We expect some snow and rain showers on Monday with perhaps some grassy accumulations. Warmer temperatures return for Wednesday with the chance of scattered rain showers. By the end of next week, we may be back into the 60s for highs. Normal/average highs for this time of year have us in the upper 50s. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Breezy and cold. Highs around 40 degrees. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills in the middle 20s!

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cold. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers mixing with and changing to rain showers through the day. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: An early morning drop or flake, otherwise some late day clearing is possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube