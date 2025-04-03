Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and windy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Temperatures were the warmest around and slightly after midnight in the lower/mid 60s, but we expect them to fall into the upper 40s to near 50 and remain there for the duration of the day. Breezy west winds at 15 to 25 mph continue for most of the day, with gusts to 35 mph as we have a mix of sun and clouds. Friday will also be a cooler, but we expect some morning sunshine before the clouds thicken through the day. The weather looks good on Friday for the Detroit Tiger's Home Opener and the WhiteCaps Home Opener, although we have the chance of some light showers moving in by mid/late evening on Friday for the WhiteCaps. Light to steady rain returns Friday night into Saturday, but otherwise the forecast is quiet for the next few days. It will be cooler as we start next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and windy. Highs around/after midnight in the 60s, but falling into the upper 40s to near 50 the remainder of the day. Winds west-southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with winds diminishing. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds west/north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the morning, but increasing afternoon clouds. A chance of light rain showers by mid/late evening. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Morning showers likely, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance of a drop/flake. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Sharply colder with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube