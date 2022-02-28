Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and seasonal

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds will continue to increase into this morning while we remain dry. A series of weak, moisture starved systems track towards our north this week. This will bring the chance of a flurry or sprinkle on Tuesday and Wednesday. West Michigan is expected to stay mainly dry this week, but some lingering precipitation from these passing systems are possible. Any precipitation seen will be light, isolated, and have little to no travel impacts. A larger system is expected to develop for the upcoming weekend, initially bringing rain showers late Saturday into Sunday. Localized flooding is still occurring along the Grand River in Comstock Park as levels are above flood stage.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southeast-south at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with the low chance of a passing flurry or sprinkle. Highs reaching near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with the low chance of a passing flurry or sprinkle. Highs reaching near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and coldest day of the week. Highs near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

