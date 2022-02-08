Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and seasonable

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Scattered flurries and light snow showers wind down in the overnight and we will dry out as temps fall into the upper teens by daybreak Tuesday. Slightly warmer temperatures overall are to be expected through this work week with highs in the low to middle 30s. We may even hit the upper 30s to near 40 degrees briefly on Friday. A couple of Canadian clipper systems will pass through West Michigan this week, leading to chances of light snow and/or a light mix. As of now, Friday has the best chance of seeing accumulating snow with a couple inches or so of sloppy snow a possibility. Stay tuned to later forecasts for updates on these systems.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing drizzle. Lows in the lowers 20s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a light mix or snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers or flurries. Highs in the upper 20s.

