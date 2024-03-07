Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Temperatures will be above-average today with highs in the lower 50s and partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Rain chances arrive mid/late Friday morning south/west of Grand Rapids, then overspread the remainder of the area through the afternoon as a low pressure system moves in from the southwest. Rain chance remain on Saturday before colder air filters in behind this Saturday Saturday evening/night with a few snowflakes possible at that time. Any significant accumulation is not likely at this time. With how warm our ground is, don't expect any great opportunity for accumulating snow through mid/late month! Temperatures will return to the 50s next week, along with some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/middle 50s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid/upper 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing in the mid/late morning south/west of Grand Rapids, then overspreading the area by late morning/early afternoon. Look for a steady to widespread rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain showers likely, perhaps a few snowflakes overnight. Breezy and cooler too. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: A few flurries possible in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

