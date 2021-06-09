Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We will wake up with remaining warm and humid conditions this morning with areas of patchy fog. Just like yesterday, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible again during the afternoon and early evening hours today. Thursday, however we will have less chance for showers and storms and an even lesser chance on Friday as some dry air moves in. Thunderstorms are not expected to become severe this week, but slow-moving showers and thunderstorms can provide locally heavy rain with all the moisture in the atmosphere. Unfortunately, a number of locations may dodge the heaviest of the rains as activity is to be spotty to scattered. Common dew points over the next several days will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s making it feel very tropical outdoors. The warm and above normal temperatures are likely to last through much of this coming week. Next week there are signs that the heat and humidity may begin to subside.

TODAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s. Winds southeast/east at 5 to 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog possibly developing towards daybreak. East wind around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit less humid. Highs in the middle 80s.

