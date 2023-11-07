Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today is Election Day! Skies will be dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures tumbling into the upper 40s. Scattered to widespread showers and cooler temperatures return on Wednesday. A few stray showers may linger into early Thursday morning, however cloud cover will diminish through the day on Thursday. The remainder of the week and weekend will be dry! Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for Friday and the weekend, along with highs in the 40s. We expect a gradual warm-up next week! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain developing towards daybreak. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy late in the day. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

