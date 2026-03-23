Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will feature some cloud cover to start, but we should see some sunshine as we progress through the afternoon. High temperatures will be on the cool side though in the upper 30s to near 40. Overall, this will be a mainly quiet, somewhat dry, uneventful week. There are no major systems on the horizon, but we'll start to see some rain chances Wednesday afternoon, with better chances arriving Thursday afternoon, evening, and night. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 40s. We'll get back into the 60s by Thursday, but cool down again by the end of the week. Longer range forecasts indicate we may see temperatures well above normal as we head into the first week of April.

TODAY: Morning clouds, some P.M. sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds light/variable.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy warmer. Slight chance of P.M. showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with P.M. and nighttime showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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