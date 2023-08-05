Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and comfortable

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Some sunshine and seasonable temperatures are anticipated through the weekend. Great weather for all Grand Haven Coast Guard festivities! Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Sunday into Monday. Our severe weather threat for Sunday has diminished significantly. The track of the storm system has changed, and therefore we have been removed in West Michigan from any real threat! Cooler temperatures set in for the start of next week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80.

