Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with showers & storms expected tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The dry weather continues today with a bit of cloud cover making for dim sunshine with warmer temperatures back in the lower 80s. Tonight the humidity increases, and showers and storms become more likely after midnight. Shower and storm chances may continue into Friday with heavy rainfall being the biggest concern. Showers and storms are expected again on Saturday with a cold front arriving giving currently mainly morning and early afternoon chances with still dry time available. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the 80s late week and climb into the upper 80s through the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few evening showers and thunderstorms possible, but most at night. Highs in the low 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms continue. Lows in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mainly dry and partly cloudy. Muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

