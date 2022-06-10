Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with pop-up shower possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Your Friday begins with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Today's high temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. The chance for a pop-up shower returns this afternoon and evening, but most of us will remain dry. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out, but severe weather is NOT expected. The first half of your Saturday will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers develop late Saturday evening, lasting into Sunday morning. Dry skies return Sunday afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures remain in the low/mid 70s this weekend, but heat is expected to build back in for next week. A few days with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90 degrees are possible next week. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower. Lows in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers develop in the late evening, lasting overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Chance for a late evening or overnight shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs near 90 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube