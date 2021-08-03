Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower chance

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear skies and cool, comfortable temperatures kick off this morning. Skies remain partly cloudy today, with the small possibility of a stray sprinkle/shower in the late afternoon. Sunshine continues for the remainder of the week, with temperatures climbing well into the 80s by the weekend. The heat and humidity build this weekend, so plan for time to find a way to stay cool! Highs will be near 90 degrees on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Chance for a stray afternoon sprinkle/shower. Highs in the upper 70s. West-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. West winds around 5 mph. Lows in the middle to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for a brief shower. Highs in the mid 80s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

