Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of shower or storm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The humidity is back for the rest of the week as dew points have climbed into the mid and upper 60s and will stay that way through Saturday. Along with the increased humidity, the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms will increase starting today and continuing through Friday. While most of each day will be dry, during the afternoon and early evening time frame, a few pop-up showers will be possible. Saturday a cold front will move through the region bringing the best chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday. Behind the cold front we will welcome dry conditions, cooler temperatures, and less humidity.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Southeast to south winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered shower and storms chances. Humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with decreasing humidity. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube