Tonight's Forecast: Dry night tonight, warm weekend ahead

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Michael Fish: The overall pattern over our area isn't going to change much through next week. That means each day will start off comfortably, but then get quite warm in the afternoon. Our high temps the next several days will be in the mid to upper 80s. Luckily, there won't be much in the way of humidity. Wildfire smoke has thickened across the Great Lakes region, and will stick with us into Saturday. We may experience a milky white sky, but as long as the smoke stays confined to the upper levels of our atmosphere, we don't anticipate air quality alerts or advisories here at the surface. The smoke also influences a drier atmosphere, helping keep us dry in what has been an unseasonably parched stretch. Rain chances stay near zero through the weekend and into part of next week. There is a very small chance of rain next Wednesday, but confidence in that is quite low. The remnants of Hurricane Francine will lead to some mid/high level clouds in West Michigan, but the rain stays out of our state. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. A milky white smoky haze still visible in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

