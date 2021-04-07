Watch
Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy with a stray shower or storm possible

Posted at 4:39 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 04:56:02-04

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Our warm pattern will continue today with highs reaching the upper 70s. In fact, a few spots may see 80 degrees once again. Most areas will remain rain-free, but a stray shower or storm is still possible in the warm air. Today we still have a stray shower or storm possible, but a better chance for wet weather arrives Thursday afternoon as the main low pressure system approaches from the west. The best chance for appreciable rainfall in the 7-day now appears to be Saturday afternoon and evening into Sunday morning as a wave of low pressure brings Gulf of Mexico moisture northward with strong winds on the back side of the system for Sunday. A cooling trend is to occur for the coming weekend and into early next week with highs down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs still warm in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible and maybe a rumble of thunder. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with prospects for rain increasing through the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 50s.

