Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover will decrease by daybreak, delivering partly cloudy skies for today. Temperatures will climb for the rest of the work week, reaching the mid/upper 40s today, and low/mid 50s on Friday. Our next weather pattern shift arrives on Saturday. A system is likely to bring widespread rain showers on Saturday, producing about a quarter of an inch of rain accumulation. Colder air will wrap in overnight Saturday and into Sunday, transitioning rain over to snow. Snow accumulation is likely to be limited on Sunday, with lake effect snow taking over for Monday. Winds may ramp up a bit, too! Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have better than average chances of above normal temperatures through the week before Christmas. Unless this pattern breaks down, it may be difficult to get a white Christmas, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Warmer, too! Highs in the middle 40s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, unseasonably warm with a strong southwesterly breeze. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light rain showers transitioning to snow showers early. Highs in the lower 40s around midnight, then falling into the 30s during the day.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a few lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

