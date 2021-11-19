Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy to partly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Colder air yesterday brought along light snow showers leaving us to wake up to a light dusting on grassy surfaces that will melt away quickly today. Temperatures around the freezing mark this morning could lead toa. Slick spot or two on the roads so watch your driving around the region for your morning commute. Our pattern stays chilly into this coming weekend with rain chances arriving Sunday and lake-effect snow chances overnight Sunday into Monday. Light accumulations appear possible at that time mostly 1 to 2” of snowfall. The overall quiet, but chilly weather looks to carry into Thanksgiving week as well. If you are traveling for the holiday rain chances are back in our forecast for Wednesday, but for nnow Thanksgiving Day looks to remain dry. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the mid/upper 40s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds west/southwest 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for snow showers. Light accumulations possible. Gusty winds with highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

