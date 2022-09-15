Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny & warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another cool morning is in the forecast, with patchy fog developing into early morning hours. High pressure is in full control for Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s. You might notice a haziness in the sky during the daytime hours due to wildfire smoke moving in from strong winds higher up in the atmosphere. Warmer air settles in for Friday and Saturday, along with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next system moves into the region overnight Saturday, eventually departing by early Monday. Most of the rain showers will be hit-or-miss, but the ones that do fall will count as our sixth weekend in a row with precipitation! The first day of fall is next Thursday, September 22nd. Each and every day leading up to the first official day of fall is likely to be warmer-than-average. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

