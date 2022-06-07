Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to leave West Michigan. Some sunshine sweeps back in this afternoon, with a nice breeze from the northwest. The chance for rain and a few thunderstorms returns on Wednesday, with dry skies on Thursday. While your work week ends with a small chance of rain on Friday, plenty of sunshine is in store for this upcoming weekend! High temperatures this week stay in the lower 70s, but heat is expected to build back in for next week. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers late in the day. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

