Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy & humid with seasonal temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Patchy fog possible this morning; otherwise muggy conditions are likely to hang around through today. Another chance for a stray, pop-up shower is possible on this evening. However, most of the region will remain dry. The better chance for showers arrives on Friday, with rain coming to a close in the early afternoon. By Friday evening, get ready for an ideal forecast! Sunshine returns and the humidity breaks by Friday evening, with high temperatures in the lower 80s. This weekend looks stellar with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Looking ahead to next week, there's a chance for a few showers late Monday night into Tuesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Fog thins out after daybreak with Partly cloudy skies and a stray shower possible. Humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Winds mainly east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or storm possible. West northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Chance of shower or thunderstorm early. Becoming partly cloudy with decreasing humidity. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Comfortable and sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a late evening chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

