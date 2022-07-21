WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today will feature mostly sunny skies, high humidity, and plenty of heat. Breezy conditions remain but not as strong as yesterday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late tonight into Friday morning, most of the area will stay dry. Sunshine returns in full blast for the daytime hours on Friday! Widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend with a system looking to move in Saturday evening and continue throughout Sunday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of stray evening / overnight shower or storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube