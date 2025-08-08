Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, isolated storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Another heat wave is in sight to finish the week into the weekend with feels like temperatures in the mid/upper 90s! At the same time, rain/storm chances remain low. Pop up showers or thunderstorms are possible, and more dying storms may move in Saturday afternoon/evening from the north/west. The next best chance for a few thunderstorms comes early next week with the arrival of a cold front. Several counties across West Michigan are facing drought conditions, which will be worsening in the days ahead. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, which peak August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates. A full sturgeon moon occurs this weekend too.

TODAY: A few isolated/scattered morning shower/storms, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid. A few dying scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the mid/upper 90s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the low/mid 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cooler. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

