Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy with possible storms later on

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Most of Thursday will be dry, but it's still very warm and humid with daytime highs near 90 degrees. As the cold front comes through this evening, a few thunderstorms are possible with damaging winds being our biggest threat. We are in a Marginal risk tonight which is two steps down from yesterday on our severe weather scale. By Friday morning a much more comfortable air mass will be sweeping into the area with dew points plunging into the 50s throughout the day. The weekend ahead looks great for outdoor activities with plenty of sun, overnight lows in the 50s and daytime highs close to 80.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid with highs near 90 and heat index values into the mid 90s. Evening showers and thunderstorms develop along a strong cold front. Some may be strong to severe with damaging winds being our biggest threat. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering shower or storm; otherwise mostly cloudy. West northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

