Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated shower chance

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The rain chances for West Michigan over the course of the next week are not zero, but they're not high. For it to rain in general, you need moisture, lift and instability and we just don't have much of that working together for the foreseeable future. Other than a couple of stray showers during the afternoon, we'll hold on to a mainly dry forecast. It will be warm and humid with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values around or just above 90 into the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, the only rain chance is Saturday night as a weakening cold front drift into the area. Showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder are possible - but still not a great chance for rain in all locations. The overnights will be mild and humid with areas of fog at least through Saturday morning. For those of you looking for cooler or less humid conditions, there is a brief reprieve late Sunday into Monday, then not until next weekend.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower. Highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Becoming partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day/evening shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds, late day decreasing humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief break from the humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

