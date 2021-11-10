Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, dry, and quiet

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: DENSE FOG ADVISORY for areas south/east of Grand Rapids through 10 A.M. this morning. Filtered sunshine is in order today along with mild temperatures in the mid/upper 50s. Better precipitation chances return Thursday as a strong fall storm tracks into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. We expect significant wind, rain, and sharply colder air behind this system. This could potentially bring a round of accumulating lake-effect snow by the weekend too, perhaps turning the ground white in several locations. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as we draw closer to the arrival of this system. Below normal temperatures will continue, at least, into the early/middle part of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of dense morning, mainly south/east of Grand Rapids, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Slight chance of a shower. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and windy with afternoon rain developing by late morning/early afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds southeast/southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold, and blustery with a mix of rain and snow, mostly lake effect precipitation. Highs in the low/mid 40s early, then falling through the day. Windy. Wind chills in the 20s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Lake effect rain and snow showers continue, with breezy conditions. Highs in the lower 40s, wind chills in the 20s. Grassy accumulations possible.

SUNDAY: A chance for rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Grassy accumulations possible.

