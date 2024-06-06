Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, cooler, less humid, spotty shower

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for a much more cooler, drier, comfortable airmass to arrive today behind a cold front! Windy conditions and stray or spotty pop-up shower will be possible through Sunday as an upper level low pressure system and trough settle into the Great Lakes region. Rainfall totals will be limited for most. Temperatures will be running below normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s with some sunshine sprinkled in. Strong winds will drive higher waves on Lake Michigan with a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES in effect through Friday. Swimming and boating is not advised. Click here for more. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy, cooler, and more comfortable with a few spotty showers possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and cool. A spotty shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and cool. A few scattered showers possible as a weak low traverses the state. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A shower is possible. Highs around 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs in the mid 70s.

