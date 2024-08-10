Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The cooler, mainly dry, comfortable stretch of weather continues through the weekend. Overall, temperatures on average will be running below normal the next several days. Normal highs are in the lower 80s, and we expect readings mainly in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. There's only a slight chance of a shower or sprinkle tonight and Saturday as cooler air moves in aloft and creates the chance for an instability, but most will stay dry. There is a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK both today and tomorrow for swimmers on Lake Michigan. Swimming is NOT advised. Also, a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY remains in effect through Saturday night. Boaters should exercise caution with waves running at least 3 to 5 feet. Click here for more. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and cool with a pop-up shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

