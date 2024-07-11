Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, chance P.M. storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies the next few days with highs in the lower 80s. More heat and humidity ramp up by Saturday and beyond with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Shower/storm chances will also increase from Sunday into Tuesday. Some storms may be strong to severe. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast

TODAY: Areas of morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs around 80. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: An evening shower/storm possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds east light.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and more humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

