Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm, humid, scattered storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A MARGINAL and SLIGHT RISK of severe weather has been posted for all of West Michigan for this afternoon and early evening. Click Here to learn more. We do have a chance for non-severe precipitation this morning as well. Highs will be in the middle 80s with dew points in the middle 60s. Storms that form this afternoon may contain damaging wind gusts, hail, or an isolated tornado. While our entire area is under a threat, forecast models and indications are that most of these storms may fire or ignite along a cold front south and east of Grand Rapids. We will cool down after this system exits, only near 80 degrees Friday and Saturday under mostly sunny skies. But, 90s are in the forecast by early next week with heat indices that could approach 100 degrees! Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, warmer, and more humid with scattered showers and storms possible. Some may be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado possible in the afternoon and early/mid evening. The best severe weather threat is south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of evening showers/storms, otherwise becoming partly cloudy and less humid overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortable, less humid. Highs around 80. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and more humid. A slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

