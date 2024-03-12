Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, unseasonably warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our wave of warmth extends into today and tomorrow, with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, while Wednesday features a slight shower chance south of I-96. Most of the region will remain dry and partly cloudy on Wednesday. A system is set to track into West Michigan on Thursday and Friday, bringing widespread rain showers. A few light sprinkles are possible late Saturday night and Sunday, with a mix of rain and snow possible next Monday. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West/southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts over 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a stray shower south of I-96. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

