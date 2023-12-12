Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, seasonable

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect partly cloudy skies today with breezy conditions. Winds will be brisk from the west at about 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts. A Small Craft Advisory has been posted through 7 p.m. Wednesday due to strong winds generating high waves in Lake Michigan. Wave heights will range between 5 to 8 feet. We'll see more sunshine this week with highs pressure in control over the region. Temperatures will warm by Thursday into the 40s and likely remain in that range through Sunday. A slight chance for a few showers exists Friday night into Saturday, but some areas may be missed with only limited rain chances. Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have better than average chances of above normal temperatures right before Christmas, where highs are normally around 34 degrees. Unless this pattern breaks down, it may be difficult to get a white Christmas, in fact, a "green" Christmas is looking more likely for Michigan. Much of the entire nation may be seeing above average temperatures leading up to Christmas itself, so perhaps travel will be good. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and seasonable. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy...increasing clouds late. Winds diminish a bit. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some morning cloudiness, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine in the morning, with gradually increasing clouds in the afternoon. Breezy too. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few light morning scattered showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

