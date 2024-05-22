Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Sunshine and dry, cooler conditions are likely today and Thursday, with shower and some storm chances arriving later Friday into our upcoming holiday weekend.

TODAY: A lingering early morning shower or storm, otherwise becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds west-southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and a lingering shower or storm, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube